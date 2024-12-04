Alva’s Virasat 2024: National Cultural Festival to Showcase 30 Years of Heritage

Mangaluru: The 30th edition of Alva’s Virasat, a renowned national cultural festival organised by the Alva’s Education Foundation, is set to take place from December 10 to 15 at the Vanajakshi K. Shripathi Bhat Open-Air Theatre in Puttige’s Vivekananda Nagar. This year’s event promises a grand celebration of India’s cultural diversity, featuring vibrant performances, exhibitions, and a rich tapestry of heritage showcases.

Highlighting the uniqueness of this milestone edition, Dr M. Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, announced that the festival will emphasise collective performances, promoting unity in diversity. The programme includes cultural showcases from December 10 to 14, while December 15 is exclusively dedicated to exhibitions and fairs. Admission is free for all visitors.

Inauguration on December 10

The festival will be inaugurated on Tuesday, December 10, between 5:30 PM and 6:30 PM at the Vanajakshi K. Shripathi Bhat Open-Air Theatre. Rajarshi Dr D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, will officially launch the event. The programme will be presided over by Udupi’s G. Shankar, Chairman of the G. Shankar Family Trust.

Dignitaries such as MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MLA Umanath Kotian, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Mullai Muhilan M.P., Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, former minister K. Abhayachandra Jain, Karnataka Bharat Scouts and Guides Commissioner P.G.R. Sindhia, and several others are expected to attend.

Grand Cultural Procession

Following the inauguration, a grand cultural procession will take place from 6:35 PM to 8:30 PM, featuring over 100 folk art troupes and more than 3,000 artists from across the country. This procession will showcase a kaleidoscope of India’s traditional and folk art forms, highlighting the country’s rich heritage.

A Cultural Extravaganza

The 30th Alva’s Virasat promises to be a remarkable experience, combining education, heritage, and art in a vibrant celebration. The festival aims to reflect the spirit of cultural unity and harmony through its diverse programmes, making it a must-visit event for culture enthusiasts and the general public alike.

This festival not only reinforces Alva’s Education Foundation’s commitment to preserving and promoting cultural heritage but also stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of traditional Indian art forms in contemporary times.