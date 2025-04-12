Anand Mahindra commends green activist for Miyawaki forests

Sullia: Dr. R K Nair, an environmentalist hailing from North Kerala and Sullia, has captured the admiration of Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra for his pioneering work in building India’s largest Miyawaki forests.

Anand Mahindra took to social media platform X to spotlight Nair’s efforts, marvelling at the creation of dense, thriving ecosystems across the nation. “I knew what a Miyawaki forest was but had no idea about Dr Nair and how he had created the world’s largest such forest in India,” he shared, posting a video of the lush forests. He further stated, “At a time when the U.S has taken sustainability off its priority list I am just grateful that we have such heroes amongst us…”

Since embarking on his mission in 2012, Dr. Nair has transformed landscapes in 12 states, planting over 3.2 million trees under the banner of ‘Bharat Van.’ His projects include poignant tributes like ‘Smriti Van,’ a forest inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with one in Kutch honouring earthquake victims through 5.25 lakh plants. The recognition struck a chord online, with Mahindra’s post racking up over lakhs of views.

From modest beginnings, Nair’s vision has grown into a nationwide movement, blending environmental passion with cultural resonance. His forests stand as living proof of what dedication can achieve, inspiring hope for a greener tomorrow.