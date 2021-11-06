Another Puneeth Rajkumar's fan dies

Chamarajanagara: A fan of Puneet Rajkumar reportedly died on Friday after he stopped eating for seven days at Kollegala in the district. It is said that the deceased, Shivamurthy (31), a photographer by profession, was distressed after the death of the actor.



He stopped eating food for seven days.

The family members shifted him to hospital after he complained of giddiness and chest pain. He died in the morning. He was survived by his wife and two children.