Archaeological excavation launched at Lakundi temple

Gadag: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah kicked off an archaeological excavation at Lakundi’s Kote Veerabhadreshwara Temple on Tuesday , in a collaborative effort to unearth the historical treasures of Gadag’s famed village of 101 wells and temples. The excavation ceremony was joined by key dignitaries and marked by digital documentation initiatives.

The inauguration of the excavation was attended by prominent figures, including Naragund MLA C C Patil, who presided over the event, alongside Urban Development and Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan, Government Chief Whip and MLC Saleem Ahmed, Karnataka Mineral Development Corporation Chairman and Ron MLA G S Patil, MLC S V Sankanur, Lakundi Gram Panchayat President Kenchappa S Poojar, and BB Asuti, Chairman of the District Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority.

During the ceremony on June 3, Minister for Law, Tourism, and Gadag District In-charge H K Patil initiated the digital documentation of archaeological relics, enhancing efforts to catalogue and preserve Lakundi’s historical treasures. Following the event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah toured the open-air museum in the village, inspecting ancient artefacts, and offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The project is a collaborative effort between the Gadag District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Tourism, Mysuru Archaeology and Heritage Department, and the Lakundi Heritage Area Development Authority.