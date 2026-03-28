Auditors key to transparency in banking sector

Bengaluru: Emphasising the growing importance of auditors in the evolving financial landscape, Joohi Smita Sinha highlighted their pivotal role in ensuring financial discipline, strengthening accountability and enhancing transparency across the banking sector.

She was addressing a one-day seminar on Bank Branch Audit organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Bengaluru Branch, under the Southern India Regional Council, held at The Chancery Pavilion.

The seminar witnessed active participation from chartered accountants and finance professionals, focusing on equipping them with practical insights and updated knowledge on bank branch audits—an essential component of the financial ecosystem.