Automated parking ticketing system installed at MIA

Mangaluru: In a passenger-centric move, the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has ushered in an automated parking system. Rolled out in a phased manner, the system is an integration of proven toll technologies, which will create a seamless experience for the passengers.

According to MIA's official communique, the newly installed system will enhance safety, security and convenience for passengers and their vehicles while on the premises of MIA. Before the automated parking system was installed, the parking ticketing system was handled by dedicated personnel assigned by MIA.

The system allows vehicle users to generate ticket at the entrance using self-ticket dispensers. Stakeholders with airport issued RFID cards which allows passengers to tap the card on the very same ticket dispenser and make their way to the designated parking lot. Other users should scan this ticket at the exit toll booth, pay the prescribed parking fee, if applicable – digitally or in cash. Likewise, RFID card holders too should tap their card at the exit.

The automated parking pre-payment counter is operational in front of the lower ground floor arrival area. Visitors arriving in car, may make the payment here and exit via the express lane within the allotted time by scanning the ticket. Plans are afoot to introduce futuristic technology such as FASTag which will add to convenience of passengers and stakeholders in seamlessly entering and exiting the airport.

There are four lanes each at the entry and exit. Lane one at the entry is for cargo vehicles/buses, lane two and three is for private cars/motorcycles; and lane four is for taxi. At the exit, lane one is for cargo vehicles/private cars/buses, lane two is exclusively for motorcycles, lane three is the designated express lane (for those paying at parking pre-payment counter) and lane four is for taxi and private cars.

The airport which is in the process of covering the parking lots with CCTV cameras to ensure safety of vehicles, has added facilities such as EV charging station and eco-car wash at the lot.

Likewise, additional CCTVs with advanced security features will also be installed at the entry and exit toll booths. According to MIA, the entire automation process will enhance passenger experience and reassure them about their safety as well as their vehicles.