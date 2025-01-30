Bangalore Business Licence: Renewal without penalty fee from Feb 1

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a circular regarding the renewal of business licenses for the year 2025-26, allowing entrepreneurs to renew from Feb 1 to 28 without penalty fee.

The license fee should be paid without penalty from February 1 to 28. The Chief Commissioner has issued a circular to all health officers that 25% of the renewal fee should be paid from March 1 to 31 and 100% from April 1 along with the license fee. The license should be renewed for a period of 1 to 5 years as per the convenience of the entrepreneur. The renewal fee should be limited to the financial year requested by the entrepreneur. The fee should be paid online and through bank challan at Canara Bank.

The license renewal process should be carried out completely online, it has been directed. As per the Zoning Regulations, the licenses of businesses started after 2015 on roads less than 40 feet wide in residential areas should be withheld and rejected. On roads more than 40 feet wide in residential areas, the area should be limited to businesses started after 2015 and the specified businesses, and the renewal of licenses of other businesses should be withheld and rejected. As per the Building Regulations, if there are businesses in full or in part in buildings constructed in violation of the plan, the renewal of licenses for businesses in vehicle parking areas or rooftops should be withheld and rejected.

As per the Solid Waste and Public Health Regulations, documents related to waste treatment and disposal at the original site should be obtained from businesses generating more than 100 kg of waste. Or, it has been instructed to obtain a copy of the agreement regarding the provision of garbage to empaneled vendors and renew the license.

A written statement should be obtained from the owners of welfare centres and a photograph should be taken of the office order being displayed at the place and the license should be renewed. A written statement should be obtained from hotels, restaurants and food service establishments that they are mandatorily following the plastic ban rules. Posters should be displayed at business places banning plastic and not using single-use materials. Zonal health officers, deputy health officers and medical officers should be instructed to dispose of waste scientifically by placing separate green and blue waste bins for wet waste and dry waste.