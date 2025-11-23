Bangalore Round Table 7 Marks 47 Years of ‘Help Someone Walk’

Bengaluru: One of Karnataka’s longest-running community-led mobility programs reached a new milestone today as Bangalore Round Table 7 celebrated 47 years of its flagship initiative “Help Someone Walk.” Since its inception in 1982, the campaign has helped over 6,000 individuals regain mobility through free artificial limbs.

This year’s edition marks the addition of prosthetic arm donations to commemorate the landmark 1500th meeting of Bangalore Round Table 7.

The initiative is executed in partnership with Bangalore Round Table 7, Bangalore Ladies Circle 19, and the Karnataka Marwari Youth Federation (KMYF) Free Artificial Limb Centre. Together, they have sustained a legacy of service that ensures a minimum of 200 prosthetic limbs are donated annually, giving beneficiaries not only the ability to walk. again but also a renewed sense of dignity and self-reliance.

This year the drive has been scaled to new heights to show their unwavering commitment towards this cause. Natasha Ahuja, Chairperson, Bangalore Ladies Circle 19, said: “Every year, we try to deepen the impact of this program, and introducing prosthetic arms has opened the door to a new group of beneficiaries who have long been waiting for support. Seeing people regain mobility and confidence reminds us why this initiative must continue togrow.”

Abhishek Ahuja, Chairman, Bangalore Round Table 7 (2025–26), added: “For decades, this program has given people a chance to reclaim their independence and bring a smile to multiple families, and that legacy continues to inspire all of us. Our focus now is to strengthen and scale this initiative and reach more beneficiaries across Karnataka.

This platform brings donors together for a cause, and the continued support from friends, family, and fellow tables across Area 6 and our unwavering commitment to this cause is what keeps this mission alive.

”Each prosthetic limb is manufactured and fitted at a cost of approximately Rs 2,500 for limb and Rs 5,000 for arm — fully funded by community contrib utions raised through the annual campaign.

The KMYF Artificial Limb Center oversees detailed fabrication and fitting, while Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital conducts the medical procedures required for eligible patients.