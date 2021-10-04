Basavaraj Bommai reiterates commitment to complete Mekedatu

Ballari: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the plan on Mekedatu balancing reservoir across Cauvery would go ahead despite the statements issued by politicians in neighbouring Tamil Nadu that, he said, mislead the people of that State.

"Water for the Mekedatu project and its planning are not in the hands of Tamil Nadu. Hence the statements of political leaders and their resolutions have no meaning. Though they know this fact, they are doing it to mislead their people politically," Bommai told reporters here on the sidelines of an event.

Charging the politicians in Tamil Nadu with bringing in politics, Bommai said,"There is no change in our stand, our efforts, and our legal fight. Mekedatu project will happen."

Mekedatu is a multi-purpose (drinking and power) project, which involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district.

Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project, raising apprehensions that the State would be affected if the project takes shape.

The project, once completed, is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and also can generate 400 MW power, and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,000 crore.