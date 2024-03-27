BBMP chief meets office bearers of RWAs on voting awareness for LS polls

Bengaluru: District Returning Officer and Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath appealed to the office bearers of the Residents’ Welfare Development Association to make them aware of the importance of voting in their respective constituencies and make them vote correctly in order to increase the voting rate in the city.

Addressing the video dialogue held by the office-bearers of the Residents’ Welfare Association regarding the Lok Sabha elections, he said that the 28 assembly constituencies under the jurisdiction of BBMP will fall into 4 Lok Sabha constituencies, and the voter turnout should be increased as compared to the last time, and his cooperation is essential for that.

The Election Commission has directed to set up polling booths in large gatherings in the city.

In this regard, polling booths can be set up in your communities and voting can be done.

Complete information about the Lok Sabha elections will be provided by the Election Department.

He said that he would cast in his assemblies to make everyone aware about voting and encourage everyone to vote without fail.

Residents’ Welfare Associations should organize meetings in their areas and work to create more awareness about voting. He told to organize various programs and create awareness about voting.

He said that if there are people above 85 years of age and special minds in the apartments, such people have the opportunity to vote by post and they should be informed about it and fill the 12D forms by the booth level officials.

Arrangement of necessary facilities near polling booths

All kinds of facilities are being made near the polling booths to avoid any kind of problem. Accordingly, other necessary facilities including toilet, drinking water, chairs, pan, electricity system, ramp system for the disabled will be provided. Queuing is also arranged in an orderly manner. At this time, Kantharaju, Chairman of the Sweep Monitoring Committee, Pratibha, the Bangalore District Sweep Nodal Officer, office bearers of Resident Welfare Association and other concerned officials were present.