BBMP claims 6,000 potholes ‘fixed’ within deadline set by Dy CM

Bengaluru: After Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar gave a deadline of 15 days to close Bangalore’s potholes, BBMP officials and staff have been working day and night. As a result, the BBMP has so far fixed nearly 6,000 potholes and repaired 32,200 square metres of damaged road surfaces, sources said.

BBMP officials have promised that all the potholes will be closed in the next two days. But they opined that new potholes are likely to appear. About 1,300 complaints have been received through the ‘Raste Gundi Gamana’ app. About 300 of these complaints are not related to potholes. Primarily attention has been paid to pothole-related problems. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that the remaining issues are expected to be resolved in two days.

BBMP has earmarked Rs 15 lakh per year for the repair of potholes on roads. This comes to a total of around Rs 30 crore per year. An additional Rs 15 crore has been earmarked for major roads. The total pothole repair budget is Rs 45 crore. So far, an estimated Rs 15 crore has been spent. BBMP is responsible for maintaining the service roads on the outer ring road where the metro works are underway.

Girinath said that Metro authorities will maintain the main roads. BBMP has taken up a Rs 270 crore project to improve the Outer Ring Road and high traffic corridors and work is currently underway, he said.