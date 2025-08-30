BBMP moves to identify feeding zones for stray dogs following SC order

Incompliance with a recent Supreme Court directive, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has begun the process of identifying designated areas where stray dogs can be fed.

The apex court had recently barred feeding stray dogs in public spaces and instructed all states to earmark specific locations for the activity. Acting on these directions, BBMP has assigned its staff the task of marking such zones across the city within the next 15–20 days.

Residents across Bengaluru have long raised concerns over the growing menace of stray dogs, with frequent attacks, increasing rabies cases, and nuisance reported in several localities. Citizens also allege that indiscriminate feeding in public places has led to a rise in the stray dog population.

Previously, BBMP had introduced a scheme to collect leftover food from restaurants and hotels and distribute it to stray dogs. However, the latest court directive has forced the civic body to create exclusive feeding zones within each ward, away from crowded public areas — a task that officials acknowledge will be challenging.

Citizens’ groups have urged BBMP to strictly implement the Supreme Court’s directions. “The civic body must act decisively to control stray dog feeding and attacks,” said Yogesh, a Bengaluru resident.

With stray dog numbers rising and public anger mounting, the coming weeks will determine how effectively BBMP can earmark feeding zones and balance animal welfare with citizens’ safety.

A BBMP survey conducted in 2023 estimated Bengaluru’s stray dog population at nearly 2.7 to 2.8 lakh.

The zonal breakup is as follows:

Bommanahalli: 39,183

Rajarajeshwari Nagar: 41,266

Mahadevapura: 58,371

Yelahanka: 36,343

East Zone: 37,685

West Zone: 22,025