BBMP set to present budget for 5th time in a row without netas

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to present budget for the 5th time in a row without public representatives. At a time when calculations are underway for the presentation of the 2025-26 BBMP budget, the corporation is preparing to conduct a new experiment this time in the city’s budget. Currently, a proposal has been submitted by the finance department to present zone-wise budgets for eight zones of BBMP, and since the concept of Brand Bengaluru is also included, the budget size is likely to increase.

The Corporation, which is considering presenting a budget focusing on zone-wise development works instead of a centralized budget, has instructed the eight zones under the corporation to prepare a report on the maintenance work, office expenses and works to be undertaken in their zones.

The special commissioner of the finance department has been instructed to submit this report. How much money is needed for which zone, how much development work is being done. After examining this, we will plan to present a zone-wise budget, says BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath.

The Corporation, which presented a budget of Rs 12,369 crore last time, is expected to present an even larger budget this time. It is said that since there are some development works including some projects of Brand Bengaluru, there is a possibility of fluctuation in the budget amount this time. For the first time, the corporation is experimenting with preparing a zone-wise budget, and it remains to be seen how beneficial this will be to the people of the capital.