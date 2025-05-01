BBMP shuts several PGs without licence

Bengaluru: The number of unauthorized PGs in Bengaluru is higher than the authorized PGs. The BBMP, which has taken a dig at the owners who are operating recklessly, violat-ing building byelaws, guidelines, and license rules, has locked 187 PGs.

In August last year, the BBMP, which has issued guidelines for PGs under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act-2020, has ordered them to follow them compulso-rily. Also, the Zonal Health Officer, Health Medical Officers and Senior Health Inspec-tors are visiting and inspecting the PGs within their respective jurisdictions. Even af-ter eight months, many PGs are not following the guidelines. BBMP officials have locked such PGs.

If the owners have their own kitchen in PGs, it is mandatory to obtain a license from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) within three months of the issuance of the business license by the corporation. However, many have not ob-tained this license. PG operators are violating the building bye-laws. This prohibits commercial activity in residential areas with roads less than 40 feet wide. However, many are running PGs in such places. Many more are running PGs illegally and have not obtained the necessary license from the BBMP. Such PGs have been locked, in-formed Dr Kalpana, South Zone Health Officer.

The kitchens of 100 PGs that violated the license rules have been locked in the Ma-hadevapura zone. Similarly, the authorities have closed 55 PGs that do not provide quality food and do not have a license from the FSSAI. More than 500 PGs are oper-ating illegally here, and only 190 PGs have obtained a license from the BBMP.

In the North Zone, there are a total of 762 PGs, of which only 361 PGs are following the BBMP guidelines. Show cause notices have already been issued to 66 PGs and 12 have been locked. Similarly, there are 137 PGs in the Dasarahalli zone, of which 121 are authorized. Two PGs have been closed for not following the guidelines and licensing rules. In the West Zone, 231 PGs are operating with licenses, while 132 PGs are operating illegally. A total of 16 PGs are reportedly locked in this zone.

Although the respective zone officers were contacted for information related to Bom-manahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, and Yelahanka zones, they did not answer the call. Even though they brought it to the attention of the higher authorities, it was of no use. Moreover, although 20-25,000 PGs are operating in the city, the BBMP does not have accurate information. When the officials were questioned about this, they gave no reason.

BBMP officials have closed down PGs on the pretext of a 40-foot road. This has caused a lot of trouble for those in the PGs. Therefore, a request has already been submitted to the BBMP Special Commissioner for permission to run PGs, said B Ar-jun, Joint Secretary, Bangalore PG Association.

PG owners and operators have been advised to strictly follow the guidelines and li-censing rules published by BBMP. Suralkar Vikas Kishore, Special Commissioner, BBMP, said that the work of checking and closing down PGs that do not comply will be continuous.