Bengaluru breaks 133-yr record for highest daily rainfall in June

Bengaluru breaks 133-yr record for highest daily rainfall in June
Bengaluru: As the southwest monsoon arrives in Karnataka, Bengaluru experiences record-breaking rainfall, causing widespread disruptions. The Indian...

Bengaluru: As the southwest monsoon arrives in Karnataka, Bengaluru experiences record-breaking rainfall, causing widespread disruptions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city, predicting a cloudy sky with frequent spells of rain or thundershowers until Wednesday.

Bengaluru has shattered a 133-year-old record for the highest single-day rainfall in June. According to @Bnglrweatherman on platform X, the city received 140.7mm of rain over the past two days, surpassing the average of 110.3mm for the month.

The previous highest was 101.6 mm recorded on June 16, 1891. Thundershowers coupled with gusty winds resulted in inundation and damages in several parts of Bengaluru.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), it received 285 complaints on Sunday, the majority of which were related to trees or branches falling on roads and vehicles. The BBMP said it received 206 tree fall complaints and 41 complaints of branches falling. The remaining 38 complaints were related to inundation and water stagnation.

