Bengaluru: City hospital performs first-ever 4k Stryker arthroscopic surgery to repair dislocated shoulder

Bengaluru: First-ever 4k Stryker arthroscopic surgery in the State was done on a factory worker who dislocated his shoulder bone, at Ace Multi-Speciality Hospital in Bengaluru.

Rajappa (name changed), a 25-year-old factory worker, suffered a dislocation after he fell down in the factory. According to Rajappa's family, the accident happened inside the factory floor two months ago.

"Initial corrections were done after he was brought to Ace Suhas Multi Speciality Hospital. Later, he was suggested to go for an MRI of the shoulder. The patient got his MRI of his shoulder done only after he started suffering from recurrent dislocation of the shoulder, almost once in every 15 days.

The MRI revealed that the soft tissue components of his shoulder joint were severely injured with torn ligaments. He had to go for correction everytime & it is very painful while it lasts," Ace Multi-Speciality Hospital said in a statement.

The orthopaedic team under the guidance of Jagadish Hiremath, Medical Director, did a surgery to repair his shoulder. The cost of treatment would be around Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakh, depending on the number of implants. In this case the cost was covered by insurance.