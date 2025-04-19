Bengaluru: Youth arrested for indecent exposure, injuring seven

Bengaluru: Shivajinagar police have detained Karthik, a young man ac cused of indecent exposure and violent assault, following an incident on April 13.

Now in judicial custody, Karthik’s arrest addresses growing concerns about safety in the neighbourhood, where he allegedly targeted a homemaker and clashed with residents.The episode unfolded when Karthik, residing opposite the victim’s home, exposed himself to a woman walking on her second-floor balcony, making obscene gestures.

Her cries for help drew her husband and neighbours, triggering a violent response from Karthik, who attacked them with flowerpots, hollow bricks, and glass panes.

Seven people were injured, with three requiring intensive care. Police sources stated that Karthik also assaulted his own mother when she confronted him.Initial police inquiries revealed Karthik’s attempt to downplay the incident, claiming he was urinating. However, further investigation exposed his history of harassing women in the area, marking him as a repeat offender. A case has been filed at Shivajinagar police station, with authorities continuing to probe his actions.