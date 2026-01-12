‘Bhyrappa remained undeterred by ideological attacks’

Mangaluru: Renowned Kannada novelist S L Bhyrappa was repeatedly targeted by ideological critics but remained steadfast in his literary journey, writer Sandeep Balakrishna said at the Mangaluru Lit Fest on Saturday. Participating in a discussion on Bhyrappa’s sense of history in literature, Balakrishna said the author’s works were often misrepresented.

“Bhyrappa never pointed fingers at individuals in his novels. Yet, he was relentlessly attacked, particularly by Communist and Marxist groups,” he observed.

Balakrishna said those who spoke loudly about peace and harmony over the decades had paradoxically contributed to social fragmentation. “Targeting Bhyrappa became a trend. But he chose silence and continued writing,” he said.

Highlighting Bhyrappa’s engagement with the Mahabharata, Balakrishna said the author offered a nuanced retelling grounded in realism and scholarship. “He explored Vyasa’s epic deeply, travelling extensively and conducting rigorous research. That effort is evident in the richness of his narrative,” he noted. Addressing debates around Aavarana, Balakrishna said the novel sought to confront uncomfortable aspects of history.

“Aurangzeb was not the only cruel ruler, but he became symbolic due to his position as the last Mughal emperor. Bhyrappa attempted to present that historical reality,” he said. He added that Bhyrappa trusted readers to interpret his work independently, using characters rather than direct commentary. The discussion was moderated by Rohith Chakrathirtha.