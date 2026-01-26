Bigg Boss Kannada 12 contestants grace Sri Sai Gold Palace launch

Bengaluru: The grand inauguration of Sri Sai Gold Palace, owned by Member of the Legislative Council T.A. Sharavana, was held with much fanfare at Raghuvanahalli on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru. The event was formally inaugurated by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, drawing significant attention from political leaders, film personalities, and television celebrities.

The inauguration ceremony turned into a star-studded affair with the presence of popular faces from the Kannada film industry and contestants from Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, who added glamour and excitement to the occasion. Actress Rukmini Vasanth, best known for her role in Kantara: Chapter 1, was among the prominent guests. Adding to the buzz were Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner Gilli, runner-up Rakshitha Shetty, second runner-up Ashwini Gowda, third runner-up Kavya Shaiva, fourth runner-up Raghu, and fifth runner-up Dhanush Gowda, who were warmly welcomed by fans and attendees. Several well-known Kannada film personalities also graced the event, including actor Tarun Sudhir and Sonala Monteiro, along with actresses Anusha Rai, Aishwarya Sindhogi, and actor Shishir, making the inauguration a memorable gathering for cinema and television enthusiasts.

Speaking on the occasion, the management stated that the newly opened Sri Sai Gold Palace aims to offer customers an exclusive collection of traditional and contemporary gold jewellery, along with modern amenities and a premium shopping experience.

With the presence of political dignitaries and leading entertainment figures, the inauguration of Sri Sai Gold Palace marked a significant addition to Bengaluru’s jewellery retail landscape and drew large crowds from the surrounding areas.