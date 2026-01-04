BJP accuses Cong MLA of unleashing goondaism, demands judicial probe

Ballary: The political temperature in Ballary escalated sharply after BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra accused Congress MLA Bharat Reddy of orchestrating “goondaism” and violence in the city under the guise of a banner dispute linked to the Valmiki Maharshi statue issue.

Vijayendra, who arrived in Ballary on Saturday following Thursday’s violent clashes, visited injured BJP workers and later addressed reporters. He alleged that thousands of hired goons were brought into the city to create unrest and intimidate senior BJP leaders, including Janardhana Reddy, B. Sriramulu and Anand Singh.

“There is credible information that a person named Satish Reddy used private individuals to open fire. The BJP strongly condemns this. This is an attempt to terrorise our leaders through violence, but no one in the BJP will be frightened,” Vijayendra asserted. Referring to the controversy over banners near the SP Circle, Vijayendra said Congress leaders should be ashamed of politicising the legacy of Maharshi Valmiki. He recalled that former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had declared Valmiki Jayanti a state holiday at the request of Sriramulu, and that funds for the Valmiki Bhavan were sanctioned during the BJP regime. “A statue existed at the SP Circle even 25 years ago. Today, banners are being put up purely for political provocation,” he alleged.

Former minister B. Sriramulu expressed grief over the death of a young man in the firing. “What happened yesterday should never have happened. An innocent youth lost his life, irrespective of party affiliation. We offer our condolences and pray for strength to his family,” he said.