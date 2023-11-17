BJP appoints R. Ashoka as Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly

Live
The BJP high command on Friday appointed former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA R. Ashoka as the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly.
Bengaluru: The BJP high command on Friday appointed former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA R. Ashoka as the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly.
The announcement was made after a legislative party meeting held at a private hotel here, sources said.
Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai proposed Ashoka's name, which was endorsed by former minister and MLA V. Sunil Kumar. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the party's national General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam were sent as observers from the party high command in Delhi.
Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his son and newly-appointed state BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra were also present at the meeting.
A seven-time MLA, Ashoka presently represents the Padmanabhanagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru.
Hailing from the Vokkaliga community Ashoka joined the RSS at a young age. He was jailed for a month during the Emergency along with L.K. Advani at the Bengaluru Central Jail.
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal stirred controversy by stating that the state BJP should not be confined to a family.
“I have talked about adjustment politics in the state. I have not placed any demand before the observers. The central leadership should not bow down to a few stooges and should make proper decisions. The observers are happy with my opinion, and have assured that they would bring my opinion to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” Yatnal said before the meeting.
He also said that the post of Leader of Opposition should be given to a leader from the north Karnataka region.