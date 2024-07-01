BJP has invited me back; I have not conveyed my decision: Sacked leader Eshwarappa

Shivamogga, (Karnataka): Sacked BJP leader, KS Eshwarappa stated on Monday that he has been invited to re-join the party, but claimed that he has not yet shared his decision on the matter.



When asked about his potential return to the BJP by reporters in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa said, "You'll have to wait and see what happens."

He also denied rumours that his son, KE Kanthesh, would contest from the Shiggaon Assembly seat in Haveri District, which was vacated by former CM Basavaraj Bommai after he was elected as the MP from Haveri Lok Sabha Seat.

Regarding the forthcoming civic polls in Shivamogga city and local body elections in Shivamogga District, Eshwarappa said that a decision would be made at an appropriate time.

"We are a group of people from the BJP, and we always prioritise the party's interests. We will continue to do so," he stated.

"When the elections take place, we will make a decision at that time," he said.

The BJP had expelled Eshwarappa from the party for six years after he contested as an independent candidate against the BJP's candidate, former CM BS Yediyurappa's son BY Raghavendra in the recently-held General Elections.

Despite his efforts, Eshwarappa secured only 30,050 votes, while Raghavendra won the election with a margin of 2.43 lakh votes.

However, Eshwarappa still enjoys the support of some senior leaders in the party who are opposed to Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra.