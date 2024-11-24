BJP increases vote share

Bellary: The results for the by-elections in three Karnataka Legislative Assembly constituencies have been declared, and in a major political development, Congress candidate Annapurna Tukaram has emerged victorious in the Sandur constituency. Tukaram secured a commanding win with a margin of 9,645 votes, defeating BJP’s candidate Bangaru Hanumantu.

While the BJP suffered a defeat in the Sandur seat, there was a notable improvement in its vote share compared to the previous election. In 2023, BJP had garnered 49,701 votes, but in this by-election, the party secured 83,967 votes, reflecting a significant increase. This boost in votes has been attributed to the efforts of BJP workers and the return of former Minister Janardhan Reddy to the region, which further energized the party’s base.

Sandur is a constituency that shares its borders with Andhra Pradesh and has been a Congress stronghold for many years. Congress has consistently maintained control over this region, with E. Tukaram, who has previously represented Sandur, winning three consecutive elections. Tukaram, who contested and won in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, had to resign from his legislative seat to take up the national post, leaving the seat vacant. His wife, Annapurna Tukaram, contested and has now won the by-election, marking another chapter of Congress’ dominance in the region.

Sandur, initially a general constituency, was re-designated as an ST (Scheduled Tribe) reserved constituency after the 2008 delimitation. The constituency has remained firmly under Congress’ control, with Congress leaders consistently winning the seat. In the 2008 elections, E. Tukaram secured 49,535 votes, defeating BJP’s T. Nagaraj, who received 28,816 votes. This constituency has been particularly significant for Santosh Lad, the current Labour Minister, who hails from the area. Lad had previously contested and won in 2004 as a JD(S) candidate, defeating Congress’ Rajamanetan Venkatarav Ghorpade. Over the years, the constituency has seen shifting political dynamics, with Congress maintaining a dominant position.

In the 2013 assembly elections, E. Tukaram secured 62,246 votes, defeating JD(S) candidate Dhananjay R. who got 27,615 votes. In 2018, Tukaram expanded his lead, winning 78,106 votes against BJP’s D. Raghavendra who garnered 64,096 votes.

The 2023 elections saw Tukaram securing 85,223 votes, with BJP’s Shilpa Raghavendra trailing at 49,701 votes. The latest by-election results, where BJP secured 83,961 votes, demonstrate a continued rise in the party’s vote share, but the Congress’ win by a decisive margin indicates the party’s continued strength in the Sandur region.

This by-election marks a significant chapter in the political landscape of Sandur, reaffirming Congress’ grip over the constituency, while also indicating the growing influence of the BJP in the region despite the defeat.