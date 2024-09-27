BJP leader condemns Urdu mandate for Anganwadi teachers

Mangaluru: Nalin Kumar Kateel, the former BJP State President and former MP of Dakshina Kannada, has voiced strong opposition to a recent directive from the Department of Women and Child Welfare.

The directive mandates Urdu language proficiency for those applying as Anganwadi teachers in the Moodigere and Chikkamagaluru districts has been strongly condemned.

Nalincriticised the Congress-led government for implementing what he described as an unfair and biased requirement, arguing that the inclusion of Urdu as a criterion for these positions is both unnecessary and exclusionary.

He went on to allege that the decision is part of a larger attempt by the Congress to tilt the recruitment process in favour of one particular community.

According to Nalin, this move reflects a pattern of behaviour by the Congress government aimed at appeasing the Muslim community, which he described as a deliberate and calculated political strategy.