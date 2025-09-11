BJP leaders only divide people, not concerned about development: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing its leaders of indulging in divisive politics instead of focusing on development. Speaking to the media at his Sadashivanagar residence on Wednesday, DCM Shivakumar alleged that “inciting communal feelings, dividing people, and setting society on fire has become the BJP leaders’ job. They have no concern for development.”

Responding to questions about the stone-pelting incident during the Ganesh immersion in Maddur and subsequent visits by BJP leaders to the area, he said: “The Chief Minister, Home Minister, and the district in-charge minister have already spoken on the matter. Since I was out of the state, I don’t have full details yet. Without complete information, I prefer not to comment further.”

Taking a dig at the BJP, he added: “Other than politics, what else do they do? Instead of making provocative visits, let them go to Delhi and bring the state’s due share of taxes, funds for NREGA, and approvals for Mekedatu and Mahadayi projects.”

When asked about the CM’s meeting with Bengaluru city MLAs, Shivakumar clarified: “The meeting was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but since I had to travel to Coimbatore, I requested a postponement. It was later held on Wednesday evening.”

On the issue of appointing ministers in charge of the newly formed municipalities under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, he remarked: “A minister’s responsibility is not limited to their own constituency. They must take care of the entire district, including areas where we have lost. This is why responsibilities have been allocated. Additionally, the party will also entrust them with organizational tasks.”

Commenting on the arrest of Congress MLA Satish Sail, Shivakumar said: “There was no need for his arrest. The case has been under inquiry since 2010. It is clear that such actions are targeted only at Congress leaders, aimed at harassing them.” He also mentioned that around 24 children from Jawahar Bal Manch are being sent to a national camp in Rajasthan. “I extend my best wishes to them. I am personally bearing the travel expenses for these children,” he said.