BJP MLA accuses Cong rival of false allegations

Bengaluru: Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna has raised serious allegations against Kusuma Hanumantharayappa, a Congress candidate who was defeated, accus-ing her of orchestrating a false rape case against him.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Munirathna expressed his indignation over the situation and called for accountability. He suggested that the matter should be resolved with integrity, proposing a spiritual test of truth. “I visit the Adichunchanagiri Kala Bhairava Temple regularly,” he said. “Let Kusuma join me there and take an oath before the deity, affirming her lack of involvement in this case.”

Munirathna criticised what he termed “low-level politics” and urged Kusuma to avoid such tactics. He encouraged collaboration in serving the constituency rather than engaging in what he called “false propaganda.” “You are an edu-cated and intelligent person,” he said. “It’s better to support developmental ef-forts rather than resort to baseless accusations.”The MLA also addressed comments that he should avoid visiting his constitu-ency while his legal case is pending. Rejecting this notion, Munirathna cited examples of other politicians continuing their public duties despite legal chal-lenges. “Even D K Shivakumar continued visiting his constituency while fac-ing legal proceedings in Tihar Jail,” he argued. “Why should I stop my work for the people?”

The case is currently under judicial scrutiny, and Munirathna emphasised the importance of allowing the court to handle the matter fairly. He urged respect for due legal processes while dismissing what he called politically motivated actions.