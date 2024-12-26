Live
Just In
BJP MLA Munirathna Egged During Public Event In Bengaluru
- Former Karnataka minister and BJP MLA Munirathna was hit by an egg during a public event in Bengaluru.
- Police are investigating the incident, which has drawn political accusations.
Karnataka BJP MLA and former minister Munirathna faced an unusual attack during a public event in Bengaluru on Wednesday. While attending a programme to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Laggere, Lakshmidevi Nagar, an unidentified person threw an egg at the legislator.
The incident occurred as Munirathna was walking back to his car after the event. The moment, captured on video, shows the MLA accompanied by associates and police officers when an egg was hurled at him from the opposite direction. The footage quickly gained attention on social media.
Following the attack, BJP leaders accused Congress workers of orchestrating the incident. Munirathna, who reportedly felt a burning sensation, visited KC General Hospital near Malleshwaram, around 7 km from the site. Doctors found no visible injuries, and he was discharged later that night.
The Nandini Layout police registered a case and detained three individuals in connection with the egg-throwing. Their identities are yet to be confirmed, and investigations are ongoing.
This incident marked Munirathna's first major public appearance since being granted bail in a case involving allegations of rape and intimidation.