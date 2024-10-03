BJP MP slams CM over return of MUDA sites

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has demanded the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Citing allegations of corruption and mismanagement, Chowta pointed to the return of 14 MUDA sites by the Chief Minister's wife as evidence of wrongdoing.

Capt. Chowta called this an attempt to desperately save the CM’s career in politics. Capt. Chowta further accused Siddaramaiah of failing to deliver on development and pushing the state toward financial crisis with poor governance.

Chowta's demand follows the return of 14 MUDA sites by the Chief Minister's wife, which he described as a tacit admission of wrongdoing.

The BJP MP further criticised Siddaramaiah for allegedly misusing public funds and leading the state into financial disarray. He accused the Chief Minister of having unfounded policies that have brought Karnataka to the brink of bankruptcy, with no substantial development to show during his tenure.

Chowta also alleged that Siddaramaiah had misappropriated funds from the Valmiki Corporation for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and acquired a MUDA site by encroaching on land intended for Dalits. He emphasised that this act, coupled with the returned sites, signalled the government’s lack of transparency and failure to adhere to constitutional values.

“Despite Siddaramaiah once boasting of an unblemished political career, his administration is now plagued with controversies, and his so-called spotless reputation has been tarnished. It’s time for him to resign rather than cling to power,” Chowta added.

Highlighting the BJP's efforts to hold the Chief Minister accountable, Chowta said the party has successfully taken up the issue both in and outside the legislature. He also criticised Siddaramaiah for disrespecting the Governor's constitutional post, after the latter granted permission to prosecute the Chief Minister for his alleged misconduct.