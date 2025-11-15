BJP says Cong will face Bihar-like situation in state

Bengaluru: A celebration of the spectacular victory in the Bihar Assembly elections was organised near the BJP state unit office in Bengaluru on Friday.

Karnataka BJP Unit leaders, while celebrating the victory, claimed that in the upcoming elections in the state after two years, the ruling Congress will face the same fate.

The top leaders of the BJP, led by the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka and the Leader of the Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, gathered in front of the state BJP headquarters Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, along with many supporters.

The BJP leaders distributed sweets among themselves and also to the public, waved BJP flags, and raised slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP party. The party workers and leaders danced and celebrated the victory.

Legislative Council Opposition Chief Whip N. Ravikumar, State General Secretary P. Rajeev, Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya, MLA Dr Chandru Lamani, Cement Manjunath, former MLA M.D. Lakshminarayana, former MP Dr Umesh Jadhav, State Vice President N. Mahesh, State Secretary Sharanu Tallikeri, ST Morcha State President Bangaru Hanumanthu, SC Morcha State General Secretary Umesh Karajol, Bengaluru North District President S. Harish, Bengaluru Central District President Saptagiri Gowda, party leaders and workers participated.

Slogans such as “Today Bihar, tomorrow Karnataka”, “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, “Narendra Modi ji ki Jai”, and “Victory to the BJP” were raised. Workers waved flags, danced, and chanted “Wherever you look, it’s BJP”.

Earlier, addressing the press conference, the Leader of the Opposition Ashoka stated that the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the hard work of Nitish Kumar… both have worked for victory. “I want to congratulate the voters of Bihar for supporting the NDA alliance led by the BJP,” he stated. The people of Bihar have blessed the party with unexpected support and sent a message to the nation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands should be strengthened. Likewise, the voters have also given a clear message that they do not want goonda raj and the culture of guns. In Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family was all set to govern the state through guns. Lalu Yadav’s wife and family members are facing charges regarding the fodder scam, Ashoka stated.

“The people of Bihar have taught a befitting lesson to those who looted the state. We welcome the state. In another two years, in Karnataka, we will see the same results in the Assembly election. Because here also there is rampant misgovernance,” he said.

“Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been appeasing Muslims and fooling people of the state. Therefore, in the upcoming elections, Congress’s situation will be like that of the Mahagathbandhan. Rahul Gandhi has become an iron leg, and he has lost all elections. Unable to face defeat, he will run away to foreign countries. Due to this election result, the central government will function even more strongly,” Ashoka stated.

Congress people are repeating the same thing they said about vote theft and EVMs not being correct. This is Congress’s childishness. The machines that were fine then are now said to be incorrect. When Congress won with a huge majority in Karnataka, there was no vote theft. Now they are alleging that vote theft has occurred, Ashoka slammed.