BJP seeks NIA probe into activist’s murder, writes to Guv

Bengaluru: The BJP on Wednesday urged Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prevail upon the state government to hand over the probe into the murder of a Hindu activist in Koppal to the NIA, alleging a “deep-rooted conspiracy” by Jehadi extremist groups.

In a detailed memorandum submitted to the Governor at Raj Bhavan, the BJP legislators said Gavisiddappa Nayak, a Scheduled Tribe Valmiki community leader, was brutally murdered on August 3 in front of the Syed Nadeemullah Qadri Mosque at Koppal town.

The party alleged that the murder bore the “stamp of the PFI and SDPI” and accused the Congress government of showing a “soft corner” to “dangerous elements.” “The peace and tranquility of Koppal were shattered due to the brutal, cold-blooded murder of one Gavisiddappa Nayak on 3rd August 2025. The murder took place between 7.30 pm and 8 pm right in front of the Mosque in the heart of Koppal town,” the memorandum said.

The BJP legislators alleged that the prime accused, Sadiq Kolkar, had openly paraded with swords and machetes in Koppal a day before the murder and posted videos on social media. “Had the police made preventive arrests on the same day, the murder, perhaps, could have been prevented. We charge the police of dereliction of duty, negligence and irresponsibility,” they said.

According to the memorandum, Nayak was first called to a highway for talks but was later killed inside Koppal town. “The intention and motive are very clear -- to create terror among the Hindus and prove to the society that they can kill anybody with impunity and escape with felicity,” it said.

The BJP further alleged that the nature of the attack--beheading and throat-slitting--resembled earlier killings of Hindu activists in coastal Karnataka. “Going through the intention, the pattern and the motive behind the killing, it can be safely concluded that this Koppal murder has all the stamp of the SDPI and PFI,” the party said, adding that “Jehadi forces operating in coastal districts have entered Koppal in Kalyana Karnataka region. This needs to be nipped in the bud, lest it spreads to entire North Karnataka region.”

The memorandum also accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara of adopting a “kid-gloves method” in dealing with such elements. “The pusillanimous attitude of the state government headed by Chief Minister Sri Siddaramaiah and the flip-flop approach of the Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara have been the main contribution for this bloody chapter. Koppal is the latest addition,” it stated.

The BJP legislators argued that the NIA probe was necessary to uncover “the nefarious designs of the jehadi forces operating elsewhere in Karnataka.” They claimed that the killers were “trained and abetted by sleeper cells with foreign funding” and said only a central investigation could ensure a “fair, transparent and thorough probe.” Expressing optimism that the Governor would intervene, the BJP said, “We are optimistic that Your Excellency will give a positive look to our request and prevail upon the state government to hand over the Gavisiddappa Nayak murder case to the National Investigating Agency (NIA) immediately.”

The murder of Nayak triggered widespread outrage in Koppal and other parts of north Karnataka, with opposition leaders accusing the Congress government of failing to curb extremist violence.

Police have arrested a few suspects and intensified their search for Kolkar, the prime accused, even as pressure mounts for a central investigation.