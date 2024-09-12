BJP to hold protests over Rahul’s remarks on revoking quota

Bengaluru: BJP on Wednesday called upon party workers to stage a state-wide protest on Thursday over the alleged statements on withdrawing reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes made by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during his US visit. Addressing a party leaders’ meeting in Chikkamagaluru, BJP MLA and General Secretary, V Sunil Kumar said, “The BJP will protest in all taluk headquarters across the state, condemning the statements made by Rahul Gandhi. The party is also calling on its workers to lay siege to the Congress leaders attending public functions in the state.”

“In opposition to the Congress party’s anti-reservation stance, we are calling for a statewide protest starting from Thursday. By the time Rahul Gandhi returns to India from his US trip, the Congress party should issue a statement apologising for his remarks,” he added. “The reservation guaranteed by the Constitution have come under threat due to the statement made by Rahul Gandhi. His statement also reveals the mindset of the Congress party. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and many Congress leaders often deliver lengthy speeches on the Constitution. Will CM Siddaramaiah condemn Rahul Gandhi’s statements now?” Sunil Kumar questioned.

“Why is CM Siddaramaiah, who often speaks on social justice, silent? He should come forward and answer questions regarding reservation,” he demanded.

“The Congress party is becoming insecure with the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes who are achieving progress by utilising quota benefits. Concerns have been raised to the extent that, if the Congress party were to come to power, it would have to cancel reservation,” he stated.

“The BJP assures that it will not allow the cancellation of reservation in the country and is committed to maintaining them. The quotas will continue. Rahul Gandhi’s statements in this regard are indefensible. He should apologise to the country,” Sunil Kumar stated.

“The Congress party has shed crocodile tears over reservation so far and pretended to be a protector of the Constitution, but in reality, the party is anti-Constitution. The Congress party imposed the Emergency, amended the Constitution, and now lectures on the Constitution,” Sunil Kumar maintained.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP took to X on Wednesday, stating, “Opposing reservation, sidelining Dalit leaders, and constantly neglecting the oppressed have become ingrained in the Congress party. In continuation of this policy, the anti-Dalit Rahul Gandhi has stated in America that he would revoke reservation. The anti-Dalit and anti-Constitution stance of the Congress party, which only uses oppressed communities for vote-bank politics and then discards them, has been exposed.”