BJP trying to topple Ktak Govt. Dy CM DK Shivakumar
Bengaluru: DCM DK Sivakumar quipped, "BJP and Janata Dal have reached the final stage of desperation. The doctors should perform a major operation on them."
He was responding to media queries near his Sadashivanagar residence on Wednesday. For the question regarding Jagadish Shettar and Ramesh Jarakiholi's meeting, "We cannot doubt everything like that. Jagdish Shettar has shown what his strength is. I will not talk more about this," he said.
When it was pointed out that a BJP team was working to topple the government, he said, "I know everything. It is the concerned people who are informing me and the CM about which MLAs, who met when, and what they are doing".
"BJP has also told us what they are offering. We have all the information. I will tell them in the session who they have met," he said.