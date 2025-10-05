BJP–JD(S) alliance’s hatred knows no bounds: Surjewala

Bengaluru: AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday accused the BJP–JD(S) alliance in Karnataka of displaying “limitless hatred” toward the Congress government’s five Panch Guarantee schemes, saying the initiatives embody social justice and inclusiveness rather than populism.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Surjewala said the opposition’s criticism of the Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, Yuva Nidhi, Anna Bhagya and Shakti schemes was driven by political resentment rather than concern for fiscal prudence. “These are not mere welfare measures; they represent a social revolution that ensures dignity for women, youth, and the poor,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP–JD(S) combine cannot tolerate programmes that empower ordinary citizens and reduce inequality. “Their hatred stems from the fact that the Congress is delivering what they only promised,” he remarked.

The Congress leader maintained that the guarantees—providing free power, food security, financial support for women, stipends for unemployed youth, and free bus travel for women—are vital steps toward equitable governance.

While the BJP and JD(S) have questioned the schemes’ financial sustainability, Surjewala asserted that the government is managing its resources responsibly. “Social justice cannot be measured merely in fiscal terms,” he added.