B’luru Skill Summit draws to a close with 6500+ footfalls

Bengaluru: The inaugural edition of Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 successfully concluded after three days of engaging sessions, global participation, and impactful discussions. Themed “Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy,” the summit brought together government leaders, corporate pioneers, academic experts, and international partners to deliberate on strategies for building a globally competitive and future-ready workforce.

Following the inaugural day, the summit featured a series of masterclasses, policy roundtables, and innovation showcases, addressing core themes such as- ‘Emerging Skills for AI, Green Jobs, and the Digital Economy’, ‘Skills for All: Empowering Women, Youth, and Informal Workers’, ‘Global Skills and International Mobility’, and ‘Innovation in Training, Assessment, and Workforce Systems’. Having received an overwhelming response from various industries and participation in huge numbers, the event facilitated cross-border collaborations, knowledge sharing, and policy-level dialogue on emerging skill needs.

A keynote address by Shri Ravi Venkatesan, Chairman, Global Energy Alliance Former Chairman, Microsoft India & Bank of Baroda highlighted the speaker’s insightful take on “Shaping Karnataka’s Next Era Through Innovation”. He remarked, “Artificial Intelligence represents one of the most transformative forces of our time. As the world enters the age of AI, Karnataka must once again lead India’s growth story through innovation, inclusion, and intelligent adaptation.”