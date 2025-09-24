BMCRI & CellStrat AI Lab To Bring Doctors & Engineers Together to Co-Create AI Solutions For Real Medical Challenges as part of Docathon.ai initiative

Today, we find imprints of AI in almost every aspect of life. It is also increasingly being used in the field of medicine. In fact, it can be truly said that AI in medicine has ceased to be optional in today’s world. It has become an essential factor that is revolutionising healthcare. Against this backdrop, a premier medical institute, Bangalore Medical College, and a leading AI company, CellStrat AI Labs, is actively collaborating to bring together the best of technology and healthcare. They are all set to unveil a unique programme on November 2 this year where doctors, engineers and students can explore, apply, and lead with AI in healthcare. This is, in fact, the world's first doctor-led hackathons where doctors and engineering students co-create AI solutions for real medical challenges. This is a win-win situation for everybody, be it doctors, engineers or students.

This is an online workshop series that will start from November 2 at 10am. All participants will receive an industry recognised certificate. It is for everyone who wants to leverage AI in their work and exploit the maximum value irrespective of whether they are working alone or with a team. The am is to introduce doctors, students, and healthcare professionals to Clinical AI. MBBS/MD students, interns, residents, faculty, researchers, engineers, and data science students can enrol for this programme. While participants from the medical fraternity do not need any prior technical skills, engineers are expected to have coding skills.

The workshop series will have 4 parts -4 sessions on AI in medicine where experts will present their points, All participants will receive an Industry-recognized co-branded certificate from Bengaluru Medical College & Research Institute & CellStrat, There will be real-world case studies from healthcare AI ,You can attend online from anywhere in the world

Once you register for the programme, you will be onboard for the entire duration of the 4-series workshop from November 2 to December 7.

If you are an engineer, this will help you collaborate with doctor and work on real medical challenges. It can also help you get internships and grants from healthcare organizations. The best thing about this collaboration is that now doctors and engineers can co-create AI solutions that are both medically relevant and technically sound. It will also open doors for recognition and grants as well as the possibility of receiving guidance from global AI experts and healthcare leaders.