Bomb Hoax at Mangaluru Medical College Triggers Panic, Police Launch Investigation

Mangaluru: A private medical college in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district was at the centre of a bomb scare on Wednesday after an anonymous caller claimed an explosive had been planted on the campus, prompting a full-scale security operation. The threat was later declared a hoax.

The call was made to Kanachur Medical College, located near Deralakatte in Ullal taluk, on the outskirts of Mangaluru city. Following the threat, local police, bomb detection and disposal squads, and sniffer dog units quickly cordoned off the area and conducted a detailed search of the hospital and its surroundings.

“No suspicious objects were found. After a thorough inspection, we can confirm it was a false alarm,” a senior police officer from Konaje police station said.

The hoax call triggered concern among hospital staff, patients, and visitors. While there was no formal evacuation, authorities tightened movement around sensitive areas as a precautionary measure. Operations at the hospital were briefly disrupted but returned to normal later in the day.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the caller. Technical teams are working to trace the source of the call, which was reportedly made from a mobile number.

Officials condemned the act, warning that bomb hoaxes are not only criminal offences but also place a huge burden on emergency services and endanger lives by diverting resources from real emergencies.

Kanachur Medical College is among several institutions clustered in the Deralakatte area, which has become an educational hub in coastal Karnataka. The incident has sparked discussions about the need for tighter security protocols across campuses, especially in the wake of similar hoaxes reported elsewhere in the state in recent months.