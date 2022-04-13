Bomb threat to schools: Police write to Google, seek info on email sender

Bengaluru: A letter has been sent to Google by Bengaluru city police seeking information as to from whose address the email was sent about bomb threat to 16 schools. A technical investigation is being conducted bythe CID cybercrime police to ascertain the IP address of the accused, police said. The bomb threat messages sent by email to the city's schools are being taken seriously and the probe is being jointly conducted by cyber experts, special teams and related departments. City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said the culprit will be hunted down soon.

Five days ago, e-mails were received by 15 schools in the city, namely Gopalan International School in Mahadevapura, Delhi Public School in Varthur, New Academy School in Marathahalli, St. Vincent Paul School in Hennur, Public School in Govindpura, Sophia School in High Grounds limits, Stonehill International School in Chikkajala, Trio world academy in Kodigehalli and Vyasa School in Vidyaranyapura. In the Bangalore rural, e-mails were sent to Kunskapsskolan International School in Sarjapur, Ebenezer International School in Hebbagodil, Candor School in Bannerghatta, Red Bridge and Inventure Academy and BVM Global School.