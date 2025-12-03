Bommai criticises govt’s internal struggles

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP, Basavaraj Bommai, has sharply criticized the ongoing internal conflicts within the Congress government in Karnataka. In a scathing attack, Bommai claimed that the Congress leadership, particularly Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, were engaged in a series of fruitless breakfast meetings instead of focusing on the development of the state.

Bommai, speaking to a private news agency in New Delhi, mocked the breakfast meetings between the two Congress leaders, stating that they were merely a “teaser” for the ongoing political drama, with the “movie” yet to be released. “The Congress government has been in power for over two and a half years, and they are still wasting time in meetings, while the people of Karnataka are waiting for real development,” he said. He further added, “In the coming days, we will see how the Congress’s internal turmoil unfolds, but for now, they seem more interested in chairmanships and power struggles than serving the people.”

Bommai accused the Congress of failing to address the growing discontent within its ranks, questioning the effectiveness of the Congress High Command in resolving the leadership conflict. “Where is the Congress High Command? Who is really in charge? Mallikarjun Kharge claims to be the one in charge, but what does that mean when the entire government is in chaos?” Bommai said, calling the leadership crisis in the party a “family affair.”

He also raised concerns about the ongoing power struggle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, where one is trying to retain power while the other is attempting to consolidate his position. Bommai argued that this internal strife was only delaying progress in Karnataka. He also questioned the Congress’s ability to address critical state issues, with both leaders focused on their political battles rather than governance.

Bommai’s comments came after the Congress leadership held yet another round of meetings at the residences of both the CM and the Deputy CM, reportedly under the guidance of the Congress High Command. These meetings were seen as an attempt to resolve the ongoing power struggle. However, the BJP, along with JD(S) leaders, has continued to criticize the Congress for its inability to present a united front.