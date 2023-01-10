Book on Gandhi to open new debate 

Mangaluru: At a time when the present political dispensation is floating its own narrative about Mahatma Gandhi and his role in the freedom struggle which is undoubtedly on the lop side, a bold attempt to restore his honour has been brought out in a book form by one of the top intellectuals of the coastal Karnataka MG Hegde entitled 'Minugu Nota' (Sparkling sight).

The book is slated to be launched by Sudheendra Kulkarni former advisor of the late prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee on Sunday. There will also be a symposium on the relevance of Gandhi in the present age of politics and society. Top intellectuals of the state and political thinkers will attend this symposium.

Speaking to Hans India about this path-breaking book author MG Hegde stated that "in recent times, there had been a tendency to show the national leaders in a bad light in an attempt to bring down their eminence and the political dispensation that holds them in high esteem. This is a dangerous tendency for the nation as a socio-political entity where history is tarnished. These narratives project lies and half lies to suit their political agenda. If it was presented along the lines of criticism of the policies that was somewhat acceptable, but these

Narratives on Gandhi do not fit in the category of Criticism but could be an outright attempt to disparage the image of the national leader". The Gandhi Vichara Vedike of Dakshina Kannada also holds this view, which is why the book and the symposium assume national importance and feel the Vedike functionaries.

The participants in the symposium will include Bolwar Mohammad Kunhi, Muralidhar Upadhya Hiriyadka, Dr Joseph N M, Dr K Chinappa Gowda, Dr B Janardhan Bhat, Dr Udyakumar, Dr PV Bhandari, BM Rohini, Girish Patil, Vijendra Patil, Mallu Patil, Sharan Hurkaddi, Ravichandra Basavaraja Savadi, Ramesh Shetty, Nethaji Gandhi, Chaya Upadhyaya and Sucharitha.