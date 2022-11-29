Border row: Case to come up for hearing in Supreme Court today

Bengaluru: The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka is coming up for hearing on November 30 and a senior advocate, Mukul Rohtagi will effectively present the case on behalf of Karnataka, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, CM Bommai said Rohtagi has been a senior advocate and he has been briefed about the border row between two states by the State Advocate General Prabhulinga Navadagi. "I have also given an explanation from my side on the history of legal fights over this issue. Preparations are in place to present the case in Supreme Court tomorrow (Wednesday). There will be enquiry on the maintainability of the petition filed by the State of Maharashtra. The former Chief Justice, Justice Deepak Mishra had raised the issue of the maintainability of the petition and we will oppose that petition. Now, the Maharashtra leaders are showing how serious they are on this issue.

Replying to a question, CM Bommai said there are certain rules for the inclusion of villages of some states into another state. On time sought by villagers of 42 villages in Jath taluka of Maharashtra seeking the merger of their villages into Karnataka, Bommai said this problem is not new as they have been issuing such statements for the last so many years due to non-availability of proper basic infrastructure. However, since the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, it will be discussed in an all-party meeting and take legal opinion before arriving at any final conclusion.

When his attention was drawn to Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah's statement on this issue, the CM said the resolution to supply water was done by the previous Congress Government and why they did not include those villages into Karnataka.

"Since I am in a responsible position I have to take decisions as per law and the Constitution". On the attack on KSRTC buses in Maharashtra, he said the state top officials have already spoken to the Home Department of Maharashtra, and the situation is under control.