Boseraju calls for Karnataka Quantum Ecosystem Map

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive “Karnataka Quantum Ecosystem Map” to document the state’s rapidly expanding quantum research and startup landscape.

The initiative will be modelled on Switzerland’s globally recognized “Swissnex Quantum Map,” which showcases international developments in quantum science, research, and enterprise.

Chairing a meeting at Vikas Soudha with Dr. Angela Honegger, CEO and Consul General of Swissnex India, Boseraju said the mapping exercise would consolidate data on all institutions, startups, and industries engaged in quantum technologies across Karnataka. The effort, he added, would position the state as a leading hub for quantum innovation in India.

The announcement follows Boseraju’s recent visit to Switzerland, where he participated in the Swissnex Quantum and GSDA Conference and held discussions with ETH Zurich and CERN to explore collaborative ventures in quantum research and innovation.

Dr. Honegger commended the proposal, noting that Switzerland’s Quantum Map has become a vital reference for identifying research strengths and facilitating global partnerships.

A similar initiative in Karnataka, she said, would foster stronger research and industrial links between India and Switzerland.

Highlighting Bengaluru’s growing prominence as India’s “Quantum Startup Capital,” Boseraju said Karnataka already hosts several startups and institutions working on cutting-edge quantum applications. With the country’s first Q-City project sanctioned in the state, the new map would showcase Karnataka’s capabilities to global investors and collaborators.

The meeting also discussed establishing a Karnataka–Swissnex Joint Desk to promote research exchange, startup facilitation, and policy alignment between the two ecosystems. Officials present included K-STePS Managing Director Sadashiva Prabhu, IISc Professor Arindam Ghosh, Swissnex India Head of Innovation Rahul Kulshreshtha, and the Minister’s Private Secretary Veerabhadra Hanchinal.