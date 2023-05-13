Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Both BJP, Congress wary of each other’s tactics
Congress leaders are afraid that the BJP may start Operation Kamala to attract its MLAs if they do not get a clear majority.
Bengaluru: Congress leaders are afraid that the BJP may start Operation Kamala to attract its MLAs if they do not get a clear majority. To counter that Congress is also planning for ‘Operation Congress’. This time too, JDS is likely to be the kingmaker, so it is formulating its own strategy. JD(S) is keeping a close eye on the Congress and BJP’s moves and is devising a strategy to hold onto its MLAs.
AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge also expressed concern over BJP’s tactics and said that if Congress gets anything less than 150 seats, BJP will try to break our party. However, in case of inconclusive results, the Congress has also devised its own strategy to increase its numerical strength. Sources said that senior Congress leaders are already in touch with potential winners of the BJP and JD(S).
Congress leader Priyank Kharge also spoke on the same issue and said that although we are confident that we will get a clear majority, we need to think practically. Apart from this, Karnataka has changed a lot in the last 5 years and BJP’s tactics will not succeed this time, he said.