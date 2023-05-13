Both BJP, Congress wary of each other’s tactics

Bengaluru: Congress leaders are afraid that the BJP may start Operation Kamala to attract its MLAs if they do not get a clear majority. To counter that Congress is also planning for ‘Operation Congress’. This time too, JDS is likely to be the kingmaker, so it is formulating its own strategy. JD(S) is keeping a close eye on the Congress and BJP’s moves and is devising a strategy to hold onto its MLAs.

AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge also expressed concern over BJP’s tactics and said that if Congress gets anything less than 150 seats, BJP will try to break our party. However, in case of inconclusive results, the Congress has also devised its own strategy to increase its numerical strength. Sources said that senior Congress leaders are already in touch with potential winners of the BJP and JD(S).

Congress leader Priyank Kharge also spoke on the same issue and said that although we are confident that we will get a clear majority, we need to think practically. Apart from this, Karnataka has changed a lot in the last 5 years and BJP’s tactics will not succeed this time, he said.