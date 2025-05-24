Live
- AP CM Chandrababu Proposes Vision for Vikasit Bharat 2047 at NITI Aayog meeting
- Bihar: Three killed in Siwan road accident, probe underway
- South Korea: PPP's Kim to meet with ex-President Park ahead of election
- Over 10,000 properties damaged in floodwaters in Australia
- GST Council’s next meeting likely to discuss rate rationalisation, compensation cess
- Rahul Gandhi only national-level leader to visit Pahalgam, Poonch: Pawan Khera
- Infectious animal diseases migrating to new species, about half raise threat to humans: Report
- Mixed sectoral performance for Indian stock markets this week
- BBMP acts to curb disease spread, ease public distress
- Administrative Reforms Commission proposes 189 new recommendations
British Airways flight returns due to technical glitch
Bengaluru: British Airways flight BA118, which departed Bengaluru at 7.40 am on Friday, returned after reaching Abu Dhabi due to a technical issue,...
Bengaluru: British Airways flight BA118, which departed Bengaluru at 7.40 am on Friday, returned after reaching Abu Dhabi due to a technical issue, Bengaluru airport sources said. The flight later departed for London, its original destination, at 2.30 pm, according to sources.
In response to a PTI email, a British Airways spokesperson said, “The aircraft landed safely back in Bengaluru as a precaution due to a technical issue. The aircraft was checked over and has since departed on its scheduled journey to London Heathrow.”
A passenger, Satish Medapati (@Smedapati), posted on ‘X’: “BA118 BLR-LON this morning returned to BLR after a few hours. We are still in the plane, but no valid information other than saying they have no info. Hope to get onto the skies soon (sic).” Satish did not respond to PTI’s queries and has posted no further updates.
Incidentally, London Heathrow Airport—one of the world’s busiest—faced a major disruption on May 21 following a power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation. It was initially reported that the airport would remain closed through Friday