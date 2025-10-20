Call to rename Namma Metro gains momentum

Bengaluru: A renewed push is gathering momentum to rename Bengaluru’s “Namma Metro” as “Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro,” in tribute to the city’s founder and visionary. The demand, spearheaded by the Vishwa Vokkliagara Maha Vedike, has found growing support among community leaders, educationists, and advocates, who argue that the founder of Bengaluru deserves a lasting place in the city’s identity.

Speaking at a public meeting held at VV Puram Science College on Friday, T. Konappareddy, General Secretary of the Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha, urged the State Government to formally recommend the renaming to the Centre.

“Kempegowda’s name must be immortalised. We live in the city of his dreams; his name should echo everywhere,” he said. “Renaming the Metro would be a fitting tribute.”

Educationist Prof. Radhakrishna said names carry deep historical significance and should reflect local pride. “Kempegowda not only built Bengaluru but also shaped its agrarian ecosystem. If we still have institutions named after colonial rulers like Queen Victoria, why can’t we honour our own greats?” he asked, calling for the renaming of British-era institutions across Karnataka.

Vivek Subbareddy, President of the Bengaluru Advocates Association, described Kempegowda as “a visionary who imagined a metropolitan region long before its time.” He added that today’s Bengaluru stands as “a living realisation of his foresight,” and that this movement “is not just a Vokkaliga cause, but one for all Kannadigas.”

Recounting the history of the demand, Y.D. Ravishankar, President of the Vishwa Vokkliagara Maha Vedike, said the proposal was first made during the inauguration of Namma Metro in December 2015, when former Housing Minister M. Krishnappa submitted the request to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the presence of Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu.

“The Chief Minister had agreed back then,” he said. “But even after a decade, the promise remains unfulfilled. We will soon meet 28 MLAs to press this demand — and if ignored, we’ll intensify our agitation.”

Women’s wing president Bharti Shankar said Kempegowda’s name must continue to inspire future generations. “He is the architect of this city. This movement is not against anyone — it’s about honouring our roots,” she said. The meeting, attended by several community leaders including R. Ashwathnarayan Gowda, reiterated that Bengaluru’s growth and global image rest on the foundations laid by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda — and that its metro system should proudly carry his name.