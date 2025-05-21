  • Menu
Capital to face rains today too

Bengaluru: Bengaluru city itself is battling severe waterlogging due to non-stop rainfall since Saturday. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warnings of continued thunderstorms, winds, and showers until May 21. Early Tuesday morning, the city was hit by another round of heavy rain, exacerbating existing issues on key roads including the Outer Ring Road, Electronic City Road, and the ever-congested Silk Board Junction.

With arterial routes clogged and tech corridors like Manyata Tech Park experiencing flooding, several IT and BT companies have instructed employees to work from home for two days. The city’s traffic remains severely affected, and many schools and colleges continue their summer break until May 29.

