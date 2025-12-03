CCB arrests four in gold heist case involving ED officials

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested four individuals in connection with a gold robbery case involving alleged ED (Enforcement Directorate) officials. The arrested individuals have been identified as Ankush Kadam and Chandrashekhar from Mumbai, Vilas Mohite, and Jignesh Kumar from Vadodara, Gujarat.

The CCB police seized 56.26 grams of gold ornaments, valued at Rs 6,65,284, along with Rs 60,000 in cash and seven mobile phones from the arrested suspects. The case stems from an incident where a gang posing as ED officials allegedly intimidated a Kerala-based gold trader, Sudheen M.R., and looted gold jewellery worth over Rs 3 crore. The crime took place in the Neelijan Road area near Channamma Circle in Hubballi on November 15. Sudheen, along with his worker Vivek, had traveled from Mangalore to Belagavi, where the suspects confronted them.

The gang members, who spoke in Hindi and claimed to be ED officers, showed fake identification cards and threatened Sudheen. They tricked him into accompanying them in a vehicle for questioning, under the pretense of illegal gold trafficking. During the ordeal, the gang took Sudheen’s mobile phone, removed the SIM card, and assaulted him. They then stole a bag containing gold jewelry including chains, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, lockets, and bangles, valued at Rs 3.2 crore.

The gang dropped off Sudheen’s associate, Vivek, near Kittur, while they made their escape with the stolen gold and cash. Initially, a case was registered at the Suburban Police Station before it was transferred to the CCB for further investigation. The police continue to probe the matter, and efforts are underway to track down the remaining members of the gang.