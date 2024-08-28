CCB waited for half an hour in front of central prison before the raid

Bengaluru: Four days ago, on Saturday, the CCB officers had raided Bengaluru Central Jail. Officers returned empty-handed as nothing was found during the raid. On the day after the raid on Sunday, a photo of accused Darshan holding a tea mug in his right hand and a cigarette in his left hand went viral. After this photo went viral, it was suspected that information about the CCB officers’ raid was leaked. Information is available that the CCB officials waited outside the jail for half an hour before entering the jail on Saturday. When the CCB officers came to raid, the prison authorities did not let them in for half an hour. At this time, the CCB officials questioned the jail staff as to why they had to wait. The staff said that the jail superintendent was not present and they were not allowed to enter without him. Thus, the CCB officers waited at the jail door for about half an hour.

The CCB officials also questioned the jail staff about the shift of four cardboard boxes in the barracks. The jail staff said that there was garbage in the boxes. However, the CCB police questioned why the garbage was not taken from any barrack of the jail, only from barrack number 10. The CCB officials have given a preliminary report in this regard. This move by the jail authorities has raised many doubts.

In the backdrop of the suspicion that the information about the CCB officers’ raid on Parappana Agrahara Jail was leaked, the city police commissioner B Dayanand instructed for an internal investigation. CCB Additional Commissioner Dr Chandragupta to conduct an investigation and submit a report.