Centre Allocates Housing for Economically Weaker Sections

Bengaluru:: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced that the Central Government has approved an additional 4.68 lakh houses for Karnataka’s economically weaker sections. This new allocation is in addition to the 2.57 lakh houses sanctioned earlier, reflecting the Centre’s commitment to improving housing access for underprivileged families in the state.

Chauhan, who oversees rural development and agriculture portfolios, shared these updates during a media interaction on Saturday following a meeting with Karnataka’s rural development, revenue, and agriculture ministers. He emphasised the Centre’s dedication to accelerating welfare initiatives, urging the state government to expedite the housing projects.

The initial sanction of 2.57 lakh houses was granted in September, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his third oath of office. This initiative was part of Modi’s broader vision to ensure every poor family has access to a pucca house. The additional 4.68 lakh houses now bring the total target to over 7 lakh, with Chauhan stating, “For the BJP, serving the poor is akin to serving God.”

Apart from housing, Chauhan highlighted other allocations for Karnataka. Under the Border Area Development Scheme, the Centre will release Rs. 97 crore, while additional grants will support mechanisation initiatives in the agriculture sector. To bolster agricultural support systems, more staff will be deployed under the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme.

The Minister urged the Karnataka government to utilise these funds promptly and submit the required Utilisation Certificates to ensure smooth disbursement of grants.

Responding to allegations by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the unequal distribution of funds by the Centre, Chauhan dismissed the claims. He remarked, “I have brought funds to Karnataka. While some engage in blame-game politics, we focus on development and public welfare. The BJP is committed to the latter.”

Chauhan’s visit underscores the Centre’s focus on welfare schemes and infrastructure development, ensuring that marginalised communities in Karnataka benefit from targeted government programs.