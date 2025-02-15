Centre obstacle to Karnataka’s development, says former MP

Bengaluru: “Instead of staging a protest against the Metro fare hike, BJP should give Karnataka its share of tax money. BJP is known in doing bad things even though it is not doing good work. The central government is the obstacle to Karnataka’s development,” former MP DK stated.

Addressing the media at his Sadashivanagar residence on Friday morning, Suresh spoke when asked about Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s statement that states are small-minded when they ask for a higher tax share, he said, “Rather than the smallness of the states, the central government is ruining the economic condition of the states. In other states, the central BJP government is wasting our tax money. In South India, everything is done by non-BJP governments. South India is always being treated unfairly. People need to wake up. “It is the BJP’s intention to bring a bad name to Bengaluru, which has grown internationally without providing funds for development,” he said.

When asked about the BJP’s allegation that the metro fare hike is a Congress government issue, he said, “The state and central governments have given grants in a ratio of 10:10. 80 percent of the grant has been given on loan on the security of the central government. The state government should bear the burden of this. But the central government will manage the metro.” If you love the state, give more grants

“The state government has no hand in the price hike. If you love Karnataka, then give more grants and reduce the burden on Kannadigas. Instead of the 10 percent ratio, give 40 percent. How can you say that you have to pay interest instead? The central government has fixed all this. Some BJP leaders who are opposing this should speak to the central government and increase the grant,” he said.

When asked about MP Tejaswi Surya’s statement that if the state government writes a letter to the Prime Minister, the metro fare will be reduced, he said, “Why should the state government write a letter? We have asked for our share of tax money, let it be given. Let them show their skills and commitment in this matter,” he retorted.

Muniratna has lost his mind

When asked about the allegations by MLA Muniratna that city is not developing. It has gone back about 20 years. They are demanding a 35% bribe, he sarcastically said, “A Lok Sabha member and expert doctor said that Muniratna had lost his mind after an egg fell on his head and was injured in an acid attack. It went a couple of inches into his head, which is why he lost his mind. We need to check again.”

When asked about Muniratna’s statement that Bangalore is lagging behind Hyderabad and that a case can be filed against me for making these allegations, he said, “They are publicly disclosing the tricks they have done before. If you look at the path they walked, you will know everything. There is a history of which police stations they were in. Now they are making such statements in advance to escape,” he said.

Five-star hotel BJP culture

When asked about Shivakumar sitting in a star hotel and asking for 35 percent commission, he said, “Shivakumar does not go to five-star hotels. That is the culture of the BJP. Let Munirathna first come out free from all the allegations against him and then we will talk about the rest.”

When asked about the change in the post of KPCC President and DK Suresh taking that post, he said, “I am not an aspirant for any post. The change of the President is a decision of the party high command. The President is committed to this, others are also committed. There is no need for others to discuss this. I am not an aspirant for any post. People have given me rest. I am now on rest.” He said.

When asked about the change in the state in-charge, he said, “I have no information about this. This is a matter to be decided at the AICC level,” he said.

When asked about Siddaramaiah’s desire to break Devaraja Urs’ record, he said, “He is the leader of our legislature. There is no change in the Chief Minister at present. But others are making different interpretations. Since there is no discussion on this, this is an irrelevant matter.”

Deve Gowda is close to Modi

When asked about Deve Gowda’s words on Cauvery-Godavari interlinking, he said, “The Cauvery and Godavari river interlinking is a dream project. But let us first decide how much water our Karnataka state will get from this project. Tamil Nadu, Andhra and Telangana will benefit the most from this project. There is no clarity on when it will be implemented. Let us first get clarity on all these issues. Deve Gowda’s concern should be appreciated. But he should have talked about Karnataka’s share. Deve Gowda, who is close to Modi, can get us more share of water.”