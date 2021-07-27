Challenge accepted, says Lingayat seer after BS Yediyurappa resignation 

Bengaluru: Reacting to the resignation of B.S. Yediyurappa from the Karnataka Chief Minister's post, Dingaleshwara, the seer of the Lingayat Mutt in Balehosuru, told the BJP leadership on Monday that religious seers have taken the leadership change in the state as a challenge.

"Despite our appeals and warnings, the party has asked Yediyurappa to step down from the CM's post. Yediyurappa was made to cry. We, the religious seers, have taken it as a challenge," Dingaleshwara said.

The tears shed by Yediyurappa were not only his, as the entire state cried with him, he added.

"The BJP will disappear in his tears in the state. There will be irreparable damage to the party to the extent that no one will be able to rebuild the party in the state," the seer said.

"It is just not our community leader who cried, as the BJP has compelled our entire community to come to tears. Today it won't be a celebration of two years in power for the party. The party is going to pay for it," he added.

Yediyurappa had ensured good administration despite natural calamities and the corona crisis, he said, adding that the BJP leadership will realise its mistakes.

Other Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers are yet to react to the development.

After resigning for the Chief Minister's post on Monday, Yediyurappa had made an appeal that no religious seer should issue statements against the party.